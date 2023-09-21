Britney Spears’ Cult 2002 Movie ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming Back to Theaters

Britney Spears is heading back to the big screen.

Variety reports Spears' cult-favorite, coming-of-age movie Crossroads is returning to theaters next month in celebration of the pop icon's new memoir, The Woman in Me.

"We are excited to […] create an opportunity for fans to enjoy this highly sought after film in cinemas, and to rally in support of Britney telling her story in her upcoming memoir release,” Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, told Variety about the forthcoming re-release of the 2002 teen flick.

According to IMDb, the film's plot centers around three teenage girls who discover who they truly are during a cross-country road trip before heading off to college. The screenplay was written by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

The film stars Spears, Anson Mount, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning alongside acting heavyweights Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd.

Crossroads was a moderate success at the box office upon its release, grossing $61 million against a $10 million budget.

When Does Crossroads Come Back to Theaters?

Crossroads will be back in theaters for two nights only on Monday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Crossroads will play at 875 locations across 24 countries. According to Variety, the theatrical re-release will include a bonus sing-along featuring two Spears songs.

How to Get Tickets for the Crossroads Re-Release:

Tickets will be available to purchase at 9AM EST beginning Sept. 28. Tickets can be purchased here via the official Crossroads Fan Event website.

Fans can also check ticket availability and showings with their local theater.

Where to Watch Crossroads at Home:

Can't make it to your local theater? Crossroads can be streamed at home via Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV and Vudu.

The film is available to be purchased for $3.99 on most platforms.