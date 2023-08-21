Britney Spears Parties With Her ‘Boys,’ Posts Thirst Trap and Remains Unbothered Queen Amid Divorce

Britney Spears could not be more unbothered about her divorce from husband Sam Asghari.

Amid her high-profile breakup, Britney posted a video partying with her "boys" on Sunday (Aug. 20), just days after her divorce was announced.

"When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ???" Britney wrote on Instagram.

"So what does a b---h like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!" she continued.

In the video she posted, Britney can be seen twirling around in a green dress and hanging out with several shirtless guy friends as they hold her up.

She also posted a topless thirst trap to Instagram the same day, set to the song "I Put A Spell on You" by Annie Lennox.

Plus, just a few days before the divorce announcement, she posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach with a huge smile on her face.

"Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind," she wrote in the caption.

In typical Britney fashion, the pop star spoke out about her divorce via an Instagram dancing video on Aug. 18. "I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she wrote.

Asghari filed for divorce last week amid reports of the couple splitting up. He confirmed the news on Aug. 17, writing, "S--t happens," in an Instagram Story.