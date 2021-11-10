Britney Spears’ Wedding Dress Is Currently Being Designed by Donatella Versace

Britney Spears' wedding dress is currently being made by Donatella Versace.

Spears, who has nearly 40 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a series of photos of her wearing a pink tulle dress. Though many fans wondered if the dress was a wedding down, the pop icon clarified that the dress in the photos is not her wedding dress — but it is currently being designed!

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak," Spears added in the Instagram gallery's caption.

Spears and Versace have been long-time fans of each other. In 2002, the pop star attended a fashion show for the brand while rocking Versace.

Donatella, meanwhile, recently posted on Instagram about how she'll "never forget" the time Spears came and stayed with her at her home. "You were and will always be magical!!!!" she told the singer.

The world can't wait to see what Spears' wedding dress will look like, and considering she wants to get married "as soon as possible," we think we'll get to see it sooner than later.

A source recently told People that the wedding will be small. Spears is apparently thinking about having a "beach ceremony at a tropical destination."

Spears got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on Sept. 12. She showed off her engagement right on Instagram, which you can see here. It's obvious that the couple are very excited about the engagement and are looking forward to their wedding.

The couple met on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016 and waited for the right moment to get engaged. Asghari asked Spears to marry him just five days after a petition was filed to end the superstar's 13-year conservatorship.

Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Got Married