Brooke Mueller Claims Former Drug Dealer Blackmailing Her in Alarming Extortion Plot

Brooke Mueller alleges that she is the victim of an extortion plot.

According to TMZ, the actress claims "she's being blackmailed by her former drug dealer, who claims to have videos of her buying drugs and other compromising actions."

Mueller, who has been sober for 10 months, reportedly told cops that the unidentified culprit has threatened to release the videos to the media if she doesn't pay him the money he believes he is owed.

The 47-year-old actress allegedly "tried to keep him quiet with gifts and money... totaling tens of thousands of dollars," but an insider told the outlet that Mueller "has never given him a dime."

Mueller told authorities that her former dealer has allegedly been blackmailing her for months.

TMZ stated that "no arrests have been made in the case" and the "investigation is ongoing."

Last month, Mueller admitted that her previous alcohol addiction had a "devastating" impact on her relationships.

Mueller shares 15-year-old twins, Bob and Max, with ex Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006, and he has daughters, Lola, 19, and Sami, 20, with former Bond girl Denise Richards.

Appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she explained that when she's not drinking, they all "get along."

“It was not always good. The reason why our relationship wasn't good, it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction. And that's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately. And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict.”