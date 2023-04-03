BTS’ Jimin Makes History With No. 2 Solo Album Debut + No. 1 Single

BTS makes history even when they're apart.

The group's vocalist and star contemporary dancer, Jimin, has made history with his solo album debut in the U.S.

According to Forbes, Jimin's solo album, FACE, is set to debut at No. 2 on the iconic Billboard 200 chart after topping his bandmate RM's own solo album from 2022, which nabbed the No. 3 spot.

This makes Jimin the highest-charting South Korean soloist in U.S. history.

Plus, his title track, "Like Crazy," officially hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, making him the very first Korean soloist to achieve the milestone.

Billboard noted that the last person to chart that high with a debut project was Olivia Rodrigo with her hugely popular Sour album in 2021.

They also said that FACE has experienced the second-largest debut week of 2023 so far.

Plus, the history-making didn't stop there, as Twitter's @chartdata account tweeted that Jimin's album is the first by a male Korean soloist to debut at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales Chart in the U.S.

The achievements punctuate a whirlwind album release for the BTS breakout star, including the release of two stunning music videos and an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

On the show, Jimin revealed that the artist he's been most starstruck by was Halsey, who collaborated with BTS on their 2019 hit "Boy With Luv."

"She has a big heart, and she has the talent that would make anyone starstruck," Jimin shared. "All our members love her."

He also talked about the inspiration for his 6-song album, which is performed in Korean aside from the English version of title track "Like Crazy."

"The album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic," Jimin explained. "So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it."

The title track, "Like Crazy," also drew inspiration from the 2011 film of the same name, starring Anton Yelchin and Jennifer Lawrence.

In a Korean interview, while promoting the album, Jimin said of the song, "I have been struggling for a long time. It's an album about that time. I watched the movie 'Like Crazy' at the time! It contained really realistic breakup, bliss, pleasure, and many other emotions. I was inspired and made a song."

He continued, "It's a movie with a very realistic breakup. Relationships are the hardest thing. I also experienced breaking up with my friends. Loneliness, emptiness, sadness? Such emotions were experienced. I tried my best to include the things I felt in the album."