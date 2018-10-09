BTS Performer Jungkook to ‘Remain Seated’ During London Show Following Injury

The show must go on!

On Tuesday (October 9), international music group BTS' South Korean agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that one of the troupe's members, Jungkook, will be unable to perform the band's signature fiery choreography during the concert tonight.

Just ahead of the superstar act's sold out London show at the O2 Arena, the agency issued a statement on Twitter, revealing that the performer "suffered an injury to his heel" while "lightly stretching" in the waiting room just prior to taking the stage.

"The opinion of the medical team is that while the injury is not serious, performing choreography may do further damage to the injured area," read the statement, which was posted in both Korean and English.

Instead of sitting out the concert, however, Jungkook will apparently still sing and appear onstage next to his BTS brothers, seated in order to heal his foot.

See the full message, below:

In 2016, it was speculated that Jungkook had injured his leg during the group's performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong, after fans spotted the performer slightly limping and being aided by staff members.