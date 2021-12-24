BTS ARMY Showers Suga With Well Wishes After Testing Positive For COVID-19

BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday (Dec. 24), BigHit Entertainment released a statement regarding his health. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, contracted the virus on Friday, a day after he returned home from BTS' concerts and engagements in the United States.

He was already self-quarantining since his arrival back home in Korea before he took the PCR test.

"Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today," the statement read. "He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

He previously tested negative before arriving in the United States. He has had no contact with RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the message concluded.

BTS will be taking a break at the end of this year to enjoy the holidays and gear up for new music and concerts.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY has sent Suga all of the well wishes and made #GetwellsoonSUGA trend on Twitter. They shared their favorite photos of him along with funny memes to make him smile.

See some of the social media well wishes, below.