Buckingham Palace Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview, Racism Allegations

On Tuesday (Mar. 9), Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family, issued its first statement in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations of racism and mistreatment by the royal institution.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement reads.

The statement continues that the issues raised regarding race are "concerning" and will be "addressed" within the royal family.

"Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," it reads.

There is, however, no mention of any official investigation into the allegations of racism and other mistreatment.

The statement concludes that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

See the full statement below, per journalist Omid Scobie, who covers royal goings-on.

On Sunday (Mar. 7), a tell-all sit-down interview with Harry, Meghan and Oprah aired in the U.S. which detailed Harry and Meghan's alleged mistreatment by the royal institution, as well as the British tabloid press.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry said that there had been "several conversations" among Royal Family members about how "dark" their baby Archie's skin would be, as Meghan is Black.

Oprah later confirmed to CBS This Morning that Harry confirmed the conversations in question did not take place with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or grandfather Prince Philip.

The interview did not broadcast in the U.K. until Monday night (Mar. 8).