Carrie Underwood Faces Awkward Technical Difficulties at Trump Inauguration

Due to technical difficulties, Carrie Underwood had to perform "America the Beautiful" a cappella at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20).

In one video, Underwood was seen being escorted out to perform and standing to the side as she waited for her cue.

The country singer awkwardly waited in front of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the music stopped and started, with long silences in between as audience members looked around uncomfortably.

In the end, she was forced to sing the song without the backing track after telling a staff member, "I can just sing it."

People online reacted to Underwood's technical difficulties.

One person accused the singer of being off-key.

And another popular social media personality joked that "a gay [person]" was the one who "pulled the plug on the audio" before Underwood's performance in retaliation for her appearance at the event.

However, Underwood's fans were impressed by her improvisation.

"Professionalism," one fan tweeted.

Another fan compared Underwood's performance to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) in Mean Girls performing "Jingle Bell Rock."

Underwood received backlash after announcing that she was performing at the inauguration.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Underwood told People in a statement.

Despite the statement, many fans remained disappointed in the American Idol winner and future judge.

An X (formerly Twitter) account formerly known as Carrie Underwood Charts even rebranded to a Megan Moroney fan account following the news.

"She disappointed the entire generation z…she was our first country queen…Carrie['s] sales have declined and will be none now she lost the support of lgbtq and poc community who loved her," the fan tweeted.

Another fan account based in the U.K. echoed the same sentiments.

"While I will always love and support @carrieunderwood, this account will not be covering her upcoming appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration nor any other comments/appearances she makes in support of this convicted felon," Carrie Underwood UK tweeted.