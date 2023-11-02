Can you believe you're actually looking at a modern-day castle built between 2003 and 2010, just because it's what the owner wanted? Must be nice. I've attached photos below.

This nearly 19,000-square-foot castle is listed by John Pizzi with Compass in Woodstock, Connecticut an hour and a half from Boston, Massachusetts. It has nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and a foyer with 20 rooms total fit for a king. It even has a moat, drawbridge, and an elevator.

And are you ready for this fun fact? 25 species of hardwood are used throughout the home on the doors, flooring, and other woodwork for a unique, one-of-a-kind home.

There are many interior and exterior doors, fireplace mantles, stained glass windows, and other items that were imported from Europe. It was purchased from antique centers and dealers who specialize in saving and selling building materials with unique craftsmanship.

According to the listing, this castle is known as the Chris Mark Castle. It's named after owner Christopher Mark, who is a philanthropist and descendant of steel industrialist Clayton Mark. According to John Pizzi, Mark began construction on the castle in 2003 and oversaw the build from start to finish before it was completed in 2010.

The castle sits on 75 acres of land on Potter Pond, with heated decks and patios to enjoy in the winter. And with a moat, privacy clearly isn't an issue.

This property is an optimal fit for a person who wants a lifestyle change: not an ordinary run-of-the-mill home or estate, something unique and exceptional. Owning a Castle may not be for everyone, but who wouldn't enjoy the life of a king and queen?

Let's take a tour of this once $60 million castle now dropped to $30 million.

Live in a Modern Day $60 Million New England Castle on 75 Acres with a Moat Welcome to 450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock, Connecticut listed by John Pizzi with Compass. Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller