Can You Guess Which Celebrity Owns $17 Million in Engagement Rings?

We know that celebrities often date, fall in love, get engaged, and then walk down the aisle. Sometimes this cycle happens a couple of times, often with celebs not even making it to the aisle.

In reality we're not surprised given the very different lifestyles they lead from us regular people. Even if we know someone who has been engaged a few times but never married or married and divorced a few times, the only publicity is within our social circle.

Yes, celebrity relationships are, especially those that seem to jump from relationship to relationship are often the stuff of tabloid fodder and jokes on late night television.

While Oprah Winfrey holds the longest celebrity engagement in history at 32+ years with Stedman Graham since 1992, Elizabeth Taylor holds the record for the most engagements with 10.

But, someone is catching up to her.

Jennifer Lopez, according to the Daily Mail, has been engaged six times with a total of $17 million in engagement rings donning her hand since 1997 and gets to keep all of them.

Ojani Noah: $130,000 (married and divorced)

Cris Judd: $200,000 (married and divorced)

Ben Affleck: $2,600,000 (engaged)

Marc Anthony: $6,500,000 (engaged and divorced)

Alex Rodriguez : $2,000,000 (engaged)

Ben Affleck: $5,600,000 (married and divorced)

Believe it or not, JLo's divorce rate of four is surpassed by several celebrities.

According to The Exit website, Mickey Rooney is tied with Elizabeth Taylor for the most divorces at seven.

Larry King has six divorces and one annulment. Pamela Anderson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Danielle Steele have all been divorced five times.

Then we come to JLo now tied with James Cameron and Christie Brinkley with four. Tom Cruise has been divorced three times.

