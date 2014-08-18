Christian Bale and Wife Sibi Welcome Second Child

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Bale are now proud parents of baby no. 2!

The longterm couple welcomed a healthy baby boy, Us Weekly reported. The new baby is now little brother to the actor and Sibi's nine-year-old daughter, who entered the world in March 2005.

In the past, Bale has been extremely protective of his family and their privacy. He keeps his personal life so private, in fact, that he never even confirmed the name of his daughter.

It's likely the 'Dark Knight Rises' star will continue in the same private parenting footsteps, though we can use a few past clues to gather how great of a dad he is to his kids.

In 2010 he told Esquire: "The last few years of my life have been spent just watching animation -- for my daughter -- and getting a kick out of that. I love anything that she likes. If she's getting a kick out of it, I love it. I find myself tearing up at the most ridiculous things now, sitting next to my daughter while she's watching a movie."

He continued, "I've got incredible pride for my family. I've absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly."

So sweet! We bet he'll love to gush about his new son, too!

Congratulations to the Bale family on their new addition.