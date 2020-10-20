BabyJake just dropped a fire remix of his breakout hit “Cigarettes on Patios” with help from 24kGoldn.

The viral, fan-favorite track, originally released in 2019, has over 42 million Spotify streams to date. “Cigarettes on Patios” has been gaining traction on TikTok daily as it is continuously added to Spotify playlists such as Pop Rising, Beast Mode and Anti Pop.

“‘Cigs’ has always been a great record and done amazing, but I never expected it to take off an entire year after release,” BabyJake shares of the track. “When it started to grow (again) over the summer, my team and I began brainstorming who could be the perfect fit for a remix. Me and my manager are fans of 24kGoldn, so we reached out, and he killed it. I’m excited to have him on, and more excited for the world to hear it.”

The rapper, singer and songwriter known as 24kGoldn is currently rising up the charts with his own hit, “Mood,” which is the first song to ever top the Hot 100, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts in the same week.

“We were sipping forties in the park, getting litty after dark / Wish the neighbors looked the other way,” 24kGoldn quips on his verse.

Listen to the new, remixed track below: