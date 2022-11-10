‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Backyard for Rent: You Can Party at the LaRusso House! (PHOTOS)

The backyard of the famous LaRusso house from Netflix's Cobra Kai is now available to rent as your personal party pad.

The mansion featured on Cobra Kai has opened its luxurious backyard for rent via swimming pool rental service Swimply.

As seen in the popular Netflix series, Villa Flora features a heated saltwater pool, lavish hot tub, fire pit and access to the grounds' peaceful gardens, greenhouse and more.

Located just north of Atlanta in the heart of Marietta, Ga., Villa Flora was established in 1969 and is rich in history, politics and celebrity culture.

While free WIFI comes with the space, premium add-ons are available at an additional cost, including hotel-quality towels and a shower featuring a copper massage tub.

You can book the backyard here via Swimply. The rental costs $100 per hour.