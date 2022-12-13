13 K-Pop Coming-of-Age Songs That Give Us Butterflies

Songs can span many genres within the realm of K-pop, from pop to rap, hip-hop, dance and more. With so much diversity in its sound, K-pop also brings many opportunities for songs to evoke certain vibes.

For example, we’ve noticed some K-pop songs sound like they were formulated for a Disney Channel Original Movie that would’ve aired between reruns of Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana. These K-pop songs about happiness, reflection, crushes and growing up capture our collective nostalgia for our youth.

Below, check out our picks for the most nostalgic coming-of-age K-pop songs — and see if you can feel the butterflies in your stomach of days past.