How to Get Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check Quickly: Step by Step

Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories. Check out a breakdown of how to get your COVID-19 stimulus check, Pitbull's pandemic empowerment anthem and more below!

Stimulus Check Retrieval... for Dummies!

The government has passed a coronavirus aid package which will provide some relief to Americans affected by the pandemic. However, not everyone will be eligible for the stimulus check. People who make $75,000 or less per year will received $1,200. If you earn between $75,000 to $99,000 thousand a year, the check will be much lower. And if you make more than $99,000 a year, you're not getting anything. All eligible families will receive an additional $500 for each child under 17. Also, how much money you receive will be based on your 2019 taxpayer forms. If you haven't filed yet, they'll use the income you made in 2018.

So, when are these checks coming? The payments will be distributed through the IRS. Some people may even expect a payment within the next three weeks.

How to Make Sure You Receive Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check Quickly:

Make sure that either your 2018 or your 2019 taxes are filed

Make sure your direct deposit bank info is up to date with the IRS. That's the easiest way your money will get to you

Make sure your address is up to date if you're expecting a paper check. If you’re planning on receiving the payment by mail, the IRS will send a paper check to the address you used the last time you filed taxes (via NBC)

Crocs Giving Free Shoes to Health Care Workers

Crocs is giving away free shoes to health care workers . The company announced they are donating pairs of their foam clogs to health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, which is called "A Free Pair for Healthcare," allows doctors, nurses and other medical staffers to choose a free pair of footwear between Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles. (via CNN)

Pitbull to Release Empowerment Song Amid Pandemic

If anyone can release an empowering song amid the global pandemic were in, it's Pitbull. The music superstar will release a new song and music video April 10. Called "I Believe That We Will Win" is said to be a super special song specifically geared toward what the world is going through right now. (via JustJared)