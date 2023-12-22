A man on TikTok is going viral for his thoughts on his daughter's Christmas List.

In the clip posted by the user @realkcfunny, the dad goes though each item on his daughter's list and gives his thoughts. The first item up is concealer and the dad appears to be not too pleased with it.

WARNING: quotes contain graphic language

"She wants camo concealer. This isn't camo, this is your skin tone unless you are trying to blend in with a gaggle of other white basic motherf----ers" he says about it.

"She wants and Elf monochromatic multi-stick," he says before asking what exactly the product is.

"Clear brow and lash mascara. She wants me to pay money so she can do some sh-t to her face that you can't f---ing see," the TikTok user said of the next product.

"Elf is out here getting folks," he says to conclude he rant.

The video has gone on to be viewed more than 550,000 times and people gave their opinion on his thoughts in the comments section of the clip.

"LEAVE HER ALONE," said one person.

"It’s okay to let her have interests," another person shared.

"This stuff is so reasonable I used to make and get lists of MAC and Sephora makeup as a kid," another comment read.

"It’s cheap compared to other brands! You should be happy lol," someone else said.

"At least it’s the inexpensive stuff!!" someone said.

"Well aren’t u just a bundle of joy!" another person quipped.

@realkcfunny has amassed more than 800,000 followers and 35 million total likes on TikTok.