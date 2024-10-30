‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Throws Shade at Former Co-Star’s NSFW Career Path

David Henrie is seemingly unsupportive of his former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star's NSFW career path.

Though the two played best friends onscreen in the classic Disney Channel show, Henrie threw some shade at Dan Benson in a recent interview.

The moment occurred while Henrie was answering a Buzzfeed quiz question about which recurring Wizards character should guest star on the new reboot sequel series.

"I can't believe you guys put one of these people on here," Henrie said, glancing off-camera.

"Millennials understand that," he added, before reading the names and pointedly emphasizing Benson's character Zeke's name.

Benson, who became an adult entertainer after leaving the acting world, did not take kindly to the jab.

"David Henrie can suck my d--k. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that," he tweeted in reply to the viral clip.

The former actor also posted a TikTok revealing the Henrie blocked him on Twitter/X.

"We pretended to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??" Benson captioned the video.

Last year, Benson went viral on TikTok after posting a video explaining how he "fell into adult entertainment" after experiencing a nude photo leak.

"Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it. Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, you know what I mean, I decided to say, 'Alright, screw you, I'm gonna sell it myself,'" Benson explained at the time.

"What are you gonna do? Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches," he added.

Meanwhile, Henrie has been busy working on a new generation of Russo family wizards for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The new series premiered on Disney+ on Oct. 29 and features Henrie and former co-stars Selena Gomez and David DeLuise reprising their roles in the pilot episode.