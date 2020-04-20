Demi Lovato Caught in Drama Surrounding Alleged Secret Instagram Account

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Demi Lovato getting caught with a finsta, Drake's TikTok achievement and more, below!

Demi Lovato 'Canceled' Over Alleged Finsta



Over the weekend, Demi Lovato was reportedly caught with a separate, private Instagram account. On Friday (April 17), an account under the name @TraumaQueen4eva was shared on social media; it was purported to be Lovato's private account, a claim which was backed up when footage of a live stream on the account leaked and revealed Lovato and her boyfriend in the clip. A series of alleged screenshots from the account also appeared to show Lovato posting cruel comments about her ex-BFF, Selena Gomez, though many believe the alleged posts were actually fake/Photoshopped. It's still unconfirmed whether the account is really hers or not.

Drake Makes History

Drake has everyone doing the "Tootsie Slide," so much so that he just broke a record. The song just hit one billion views on TikTok, breaking Kylie Jenner's "rise and shine" record. The hashtag #ToosieSlide hit a billion views in just two days, giving Drake the fastest music trend to reach a billion views on the platform. (via TMZ)

Health Officials Worry People Are Drinking Too Much in Quarantine

Health officials are worried that people are drinking way too much during self-isolation. Multiple studies have shown that while in quarantine people are drinking while they work; when they're bored; during virtual happy hours; and more. In addition to stocking up on food and cleaning supplies, people are buying enormous amounts of alcohol to last them through an extended period of social distancing. (via CBS New York)

Instagram Adds New Feature to Help Local Restaurants

Instagram just rolled out a new feature to help local businesses that have been hit extremely hard during the pandemic, namely restaurants. The app has introduced buttons that allow users to order food or donate directly to restaurants. The new feature allows users to order take-out, buy gift cards and donate to fundraisers through a restaurant’s stories and profile. (via People)

Happy Taurus Season!

Aries season was our time to be wild, but now it's time to take it down a few notches. Taurus season is all about taking it easy, chilling out and vibing. Thanks to Taurus’ earthy qualities, this is a great time to get your to-do list done. (via Cosmo)