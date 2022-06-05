A proposal at Disneyland Paris has gone viral after a Cast Member intervened and grabbed the engagement ring from the groom-to-be.

On Thursday (June 2), Reddit user @wasgehtlan posted a video of their friend's ruined proposal.

"POS destroyed my best friend's moment. He asked for permission beforehand," the user claimed, sharing a video of the couple standing on the stage in front of the French theme park's iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

According to their responses to some of the more than 10,000 comments their post received, OP's [original poster] friend sought permission to pop the question on the stage from a nearby Photopass photographer Cast Member who can be briefly seen in the video taking photos of the proposal.

The video begins with a man in a white shirt standing on a stage in front of the castle. (These stages are used by characters and Cast Members during performances, and typically there are gates or blockades in place to make sure that guests know that they cannot access the stage.)

As he kneels down to pop the question, a Cast Member suddenly runs into frame, darts between the couple, swipes the box the engagement ring is in before the man can place it on his girlfriend's finger and then gestures for the couple to get off the stage.

As the engaged couple leave the stage, the man begins to tell the Cast Member that another Cast Member gave him permission to use the platform for his proposal, but he's quickly cut off.

"Yes, that's great but over here is going to be even better," the Cast Member responds while guiding them off of the stage, as the crowd boos him.

Watch below:

After the footage went viral, a spokesperson for Disneyland Paris released a statement to Newsweek regarding the situation, alluding to miscommunication between Cast Members.

"We regret how this was handled," they said. "We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

On Reddit, a user claiming to work for Disney claimed Cast Members are "explicitly told that we never touch a guest without their clear permission, given either verbally or through body language. We're not allowed to take their property under any circumstances and doing so results in termination."