Disney World Guest ‘In Shock’ After Allegedly Witnessing Bus Hit Cast Member

Well, this was definitely not a magical experience at "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

According to a Reddit post in the r/WaltDisneyWorld sub, a Disney Transportation bus driver on property failed to stop at a crossing, hitting a Disney World Cast Member.

The incident was witnessed by a Disney World guest who was riding the bus at the time with their family.

"While we were going back from [Animal Kingdom] the bus driver didn't stop and hit a [cast member] crossing. My family and I are pretty much in shock about the whole thing and we're hoping that [cast member] is okay/Disney does something about what happened," they wrote on the forum.

"It was coming up near a stop sign like maybe 10mph? We felt the hard stop and heard what was going on," the guest continued.

On Reddit, a user replied and encouraged the guest to get in touch with their hotel to share their account of the incident.

"We will, there were other [cast members] nearby and people nearby were running to see what was going on. It was scary," the guest responded.

"I tried to look this up but couldn't find anything. Weird," another Reddit user replied, unable to find any news reports of the alleged accident.

The comment prompted another person to note that "if it happened," Disney would definitely not want the incident to spread on the news.

This notion was seemingly confirmed by the original poster.

"For anyone wondering why I posted this, my family hasn't heard anything from Disney about the incident whether the [cast member] is okay or what the next steps were going to be," they continued. "I really value them and for this to have happened is not okay. I'm also trying to see if I can found out who they were to try and help them out."

The incident has not been officially confirmed by Disney. According to Inside the Magic, "Disney bus drivers are expertly-trained to keep both Guests on board and pedestrians safe while traveling to the Disney Parks and back to their Disney Resorts."

While the reactions to the post were sympathetic, many didn't seem that surprised by the alleged incident.

"I noticed the driver from the white bus (not Disney) didn’t stop fully. Not just once but every single opportunity. That was during my stay at Jambo late June," one Reddit user commented.

"I mean, even rolling stop if you're hit BY A BUS is going to hurt," another pointed out.