Disney World’s Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks While in Operation: Watch

A group of Walt Disney World guests went on a boat ride and ended their voyage on a sinking ship this week!

On Thursday (February 27), the Bomokandi Bertha Jungle Cruise boat sank with guests on board around 12:30 PM. The ride shut down for an hour and a half and left passengers' feet and legs wet. Cast members were quick to escort guests off of the sinking boat. There were no reported injuries.

Ironically, during the ride, the captains (or "skippers") tell numerous jokes about water and reportedly about turning the boat ride into a "swimming lesson."

This isn't the first time that a Jungle Cruise ride ended with a "swimming lesson." In 2004, the Sankuru Sadie sank after taking on water, but was quickly fixed and put back into operation.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to star in a movie about the iconic ride. Jungle Cruise is set to debut in theaters on July 24.

One Twitter user created an alternate Jungle Cruise movie trailer with a montage of the actual trailer and the sinking ship along with Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" playing in the background.

“A boat took on some water," a Walt Disney World spokesperson told Laughing Place. "Reedy Creek Fire Department responded immediately to this event. Everyone got out of the boat safely. We worked with guests individually so that they could enjoy the rest of their day in the park. The attraction has reopened.”

See all of the puns and reactions on social media and watch the sinking ship, below.