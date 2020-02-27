Viral ‘Shallow’ Singer Charlotte Awbery Dazzles With ‘Ellen’ Performance: Watch

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Nicholas Cage visiting his tomb, the viral "Shallow" singer's Ellen appearance and more, below!

Viral 'Shallow' Subway Singer Slays Lady Gaga's Song on Ellen

British singer Charlotte Awbery, who went viral this month after being stopped and asked to sing in the London tube for a YouTube video, had the opportunity to talk to Ellen DeGeneres on her show this week, where she also hit the stage. Watch her famous rendition of Lady Gaga's "Shallow," below:

Survey Reveals Men More Likely Than Women To Be ‘Very Scared’ Of Bugs

Some might assume that women are more likely to be scared of creepy crawlers, but a new survey claims that to be false. OnePoll researchers recently found that 64% of their testers were scared of insects. While 22% of female participants said they are scared of bugs, a whopping 32% of men said they are just as scared. Among those tested, 55% turn to the usual bug spray to keep insects away and, interestingly, 44% use a mosquito-repellent bracelet. (via StudyFinds)

Philip Plein Responds to Complaints for 'Insensitive' Kobe Bryant Tribute

German fashion designer Philip Plein caught a lot of shade after his fall/winter 2020 runway presentation during Milan Fashion Week. His show featured Lakers-inspired jerseys that were crystal-studded and had both Plein's name and Kobe Bryant's number. As if that wasn't insensitive enough, the show also featured a gold-plated helicopter — not exactly subtle considering how Bryant and his daughter Gigi died. Plein tried to ward off any criticism by claiming the helicopter had been paid for far in advance. He also gave a donation to Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita charity. (via Hypebeast)

Black History Month Spotlight: Marsha P. Johnson



Marsha P. Johnson, an LGBTQ+ activist, was a trans woman who was one of the first drag queens to walk into the Stonewall Inn. Johnson was an AIDS activist with ACT UP for five years. She co-founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries Organization which housed and fed homeless youth that identified as queer. The organization also helped known sex workers in the area. (via Marie Claire)

How to Stay Safe From the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to be prepared as the Coronavirus continues to spread to different parts of the world. Celebrities Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow both posted photos of themselves wearing face masks, but the CDC warns masks are not completely effective in preventing spread of the virus. The CDC doesn't recommend face masks for the general public. The best prevention is basic hygiene by washing your hands and keeping your hands away from your face. (via People)

Tyra Banks to Open ModelLand Theme Park

Former America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks plans to open ModelLand, a 21,000 square foot fashion and beauty theme park in Santa Monica, California. The modeling fantasy theme park will be open for the public as early as May 1 and will feature runways, professional photo shoot opportunities and a theater for performances.

Tickets will reportedly cost between $59 and $1,495. The $59 general admission ticket includes posing tips and tricks, a personalized look book and editorial photo shoots by Tyra Banks herself. The $1,495 VIP ticket holders will receive consultations by both hair and beauty prior to arrival, designer wardrobe, multiple outfit changes, goodie bags and more. (via People)

Nicholas Cage Had His Own Tomb Built

During Mardi Gras, Nicholas Cage was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while visiting his very own tomb. The tomb was created for his own future burial. The tomb puzzles many tourists who come to the grave site and realize the actor is still alive.The 56-year-old actor bought the New Orleans tomb in 2010 and occasionally visits. (via People)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show Is Still Getting Complaints

The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints from people in 49 states about the February 2 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Some viewers complained that the Halftime Show was not appropriate or family-friendly. Roughly 140 of the comments came from Texas alone. The previous Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5 had approximately 50 people file complaints about Adam Levine's shirtless performance. (via People)

Newborn Goes Viral for Hilarious Facial Expression Immediately After Birth

A beautiful baby girl, Isabela, was born in Rio de Janeiro on February 13 — but she did not look very pleased to be taken out of her mother's womb. Professional photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann had the opportunity to capture the hilariously adorable moment, below, via People.

Jhene Aiko Announces New New Album

Fans have been going wild since Jhene Aiko dropped the track list for her highly anticipated album. Chilombo will drop on March 6.