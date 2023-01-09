Dominatrix Reveals the One Request She Gets Most From Married Men

A dominatrix revealed some of the most popular requests she receives from clients, including married men.

Sandy Star is a 47-year-old sex worker who estimates that 80 percent of her clients are married men or men in relationships who are trying to keep their deepest bedroom fantasies a secret from their wives and girlfriends.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Star revealed that her clients range in age from their late 20s to mid-70s, the latter of whom tend to be more respectful, according to Star.

Warning: Sexually descriptive content below

Men often request sensual play including everything from feathers to rope and vibrators, while some simply seek the experience of being dominated.

One popular request is called the "tie and tease," where the client is restrained and blindfolded while Star performs "sensual play."

"Another popular service with clients is strap-on sex," Star shared, adding that "some men like anal sex and anal play and may be scared to ask their wives."

"There's that element of shame around it — men don't ask because they don't want to be seen as gay. But they're not gay — they don't want anal sex from a man. They want it from a hot woman," she continued.

Star believes her clients aren't making these intimate requests to their significant others "because they see them as the mother of their kids, or because they simply don't think of their wives in that way."

"I think some women would be horrified if they knew what some of their husbands are doing," Star shared.

Star charges approximately $208 an hour and offers discounts for those wanting more time, charging roughly $305 for 90 minutes of interaction.

It's a price her clients seem happy to pay to fulfill their fantasies.

Star, a former personal trainer, hasn't always worked as a sex worker.

The professional dominatrix was 44 when she started webcamming after finding it difficult to make ends meet.

"Just one month later, I was bringing in a really decent wage just camming part-time. Within months, people were asking whether I did dominatrix work, so I began thinking about whether I'd want to see clients face to face, and decided to invest in proper lessons at the London Dominatrix School in Marylebone, so I could learn how to be a dominatrix safely," she told Metro.co.uk.

Today, Star makes over six figures a year as a sex worker.