Viral ‘Double Rainbow’ YouTube Star Has Passed Away

Paul Vasquez, a.k.a. Yosemitebear or "Double Rainbow Guy," has died at the age of 57.

According to multiple reports, he passed away early Saturday morning (May 9) at a hospital emergency room in Mariposa County, California.

As of right now, the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed but Vaquez recently shared a Facebook post about getting tested for COVID-19, revealing he feared "something else" was going on with his heath.

"Getting tested for Covid 19," Vasquez wrote on May 5. "I’ll get my results in two days, however at this point I’m fairly certain that I don’t have it. I didn’t have a fever. Something else is going on with me. I’ll update later on."

The California native became an internet sensation back in 2010 after he posted a video of a double rainbow on his YouTube account. Though the rainbow was an incredible sight to see, especially because it was filmed in his front yard just outside Yosemite National Park, it's Vasquez's wholesome reaction that quickly won everyone's heart.

"Whoa, oh my God! Whoa!" he says in the clip. "What does it mean?"

In the caption, he wrote: "It was rainbowing for at least an hour on January 8th 2010. It was incredible. The camera could not capture the vivid intensity and brightness. Look into the mirror, look into your soul."

The video went viral and garnered over 47 million views. You can check it out, below: