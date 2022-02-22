Dua Lipa is all about balance and self-control.

On her new podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitating" singer revealed she doesn't deprive herself of tasty snacks in her pop star diet, but rather strives to strike the right balance between healthy food, vitamins, occasional treats and regular workouts.

"I drink a lot of water for my skin. I take vitamins, I take Omega 3," the "New Rules" star shared on her podcast.

As for her glowing skin? "I don’t eat after 6PM. I fast. I feel like with my skin, it really helps," she explained.

Content warning below // food & eating habits

"When I eat really late, my body does not really work through, and it takes too long to process food, and it does not prepare anything else in my body," Dua added of her no-late-night-eating rule.

Moderation is key, though: "I’m never one to stop myself from having treats — I do love naughty treats — but I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut, it usually puts me in a food coma."

Also important to the star is making time to sweat. Her favorite time to work out is early in the morning: "Getting physical really starts my day off right."

In an interview with Viva magazine, Dua shared she tries to work out often. "I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session, which I can do before I start my day. If I’ve got a really early call time, I don’t want to be waking up hours before, so I do a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast and I’m on my way."

Dua maximizes her time spent in the gym with daily HIIT cardio (high intensity interval training), and she enjoys maintaining her fitness with additional activities such as spin classes, boxing, yoga and Pilates — when time allows.

As for her favorite fitness moves, Dua loves mountain climbers, jumping jacks and burpees, but would rather pass on planks.

Below, here's a snapshot of what a typical daily meal plan looks like for the star:

BREAKFAST

Eggs or fruit followed by a banana and cashew butter before a workout

LUNCH

Chicken salad with vegetables and cold juice

DINNER

Fish and vegetables