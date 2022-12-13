Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?

It seems Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa.

"Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are indeed collaborating — on a new romance, that is.

According to reports, the pair met in person in November at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, where they hit it off. They'd previously communicated via FaceTime when Lipa gave Harlow the OK to use her name in his song.

A source told Page Six that Harlow "was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]."

"He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her," the source added.

Listen to Jack Harlow's "Dua Lipa" Below:

Reportedly, the two have been in "constant communication" since the brunch.

Harlow apparently even made the effort to fly out to New York City to visit Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball performance Dec. 10. They met up for lunch the next day in the Meatpacking District.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Lipa was most recently linked to former Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The two were spotted out to dinner together on Sept. 28, as well as at Miss Lily's in Manhattan.

After dinner, they were seen hugging and sharing a kiss. Neither of the stars' representatives commented on the dinner at that time.

However, Lipa and Noah haven't been spotted together since then. Page Six reports the duo haven't spoken in weeks and that their meetup was simply a "friendly" dinner spurred by Noah's appearance on Lipa's podcast.

Lipa's last serious relationship appears to have been with Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

Lipa and Hadid broke up in December 2021 after dating for over two years.

As for Harlow, not much is publicly known about his love life.

However, fans have "shipped" him with several ladies in Hollywood, including rapper Saweetie, TikToker Addison Rae and social media star Emma Chamberlain, whose interview with Harlow on the Met Gala red carpet back in May went viral due to their palpable chemistry and playful banter.