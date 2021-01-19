Dua Lipa Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Cryptic Instagram Caption

Dua Lipa is not pregnant—she just loves baby-themed emojis.

On Monday (January 18), the 25-year-old Rolling Stone cover star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained how she sparked her own pregnancy rumor with a recent Instagram caption she wrote.

The “Levitating” singer posted glam shots of her rocking a plaid green mini dress while on vacation with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Nothing about the photos suggested that the singer is expecting... except for the perplexing string of emojis—which included a baby bottle, teddy bear and angel—that she added to the caption, which made fans begin to wonder.

“I like finding little random emojis,” Lipa explained. “I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through.”

“I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’” the singer continued. “And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I’m like, ‘Surely, I don’t look pregnant.’ And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’”

"You are not pregnant?" Kimmel asked to confirm.

"I am not pregnant just to clear it up. Not pregnant," she responded.

Lipa has been dating Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, since the summer of 2019.

Watch the full interview with the Grammy-nominated singer, below: