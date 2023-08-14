Boozy Beverages On Tap For Dunkin’ Fans, But Not Everywhere

Count Dunkin' in as the latest brand to join the spiked drink marketplace.

The coffee giant announced today to it will offer a "boozy spin on fan-favorite Dunkin' drinks.

Dunkin' Spiked will debut later this month with a series of alcohol infused iced teas and coffees.

A press release from the company says the coffees will have a 6% alcohol by volume while the teas will clock in at 5% ABV.

Dunkin' photo Dunkin' photo loading...

Flavors announced for the spiked iced coffee line include:

Original Iced Coffee

Caramel Iced Coffee

Mocha Iced Coffee

Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee

Dunkin photo Dunkin photo loading...

The spiked iced teas will include:

Slightly Sweet Iced Tea (black tea with citrus and lemon)

Half & Half Iced Tea (half black tea and half lemonade)

Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher

Mango Pineapple iced Tea Refresher

The flavor selection will be available in individual 19.2-ounce cans and six- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Before you start counting down the days until some adult Dunkin' time, you should know that the alcohol-infused bevvies won't be available everywhere.

Dunkin' Spiked will only be sold at grocery and package liquor stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont.

CNN noted this isn't the first time Dunkin' has gotten into the alcohol biz. The company has partnered with New England-based Harpoon Brewery in the past to release "doughnut-infused beer."

They'll partner again for the Dunkin' Pumpkin ale this fall.

For those looking forward to Dunkin's non-alcoholic fall offerings, they have been announced for an in-store debut on Aug. 16.

28 Cat Cafes You Need To Visit In the U.S. Just For Their Purr-fect Names Cat cafes continue to spring up across the U.S. giving people a place to pet furry felines while enjoying a hot coffee or even a glass of wine. Everyone wins. Cat lovers get a place to relax and adoptable animals get a chance to interact with humans. Some even find their way into a new home. Here are 28 U.S. cat cafes that went above and beyond coming up with their creative business name and unique experiences for cat fans in their community.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.