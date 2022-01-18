Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jamie Lynn's book tour woes, Ed Sheeran's end-of-life plans and more, below.

Ed Sheeran Is Building His Own Burial Crypt

First Ed Sheeran built a chapel on his private estate — a place "of retreat for contemplation and prayer” and “for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages [and] christenings.” Now, the singer is expanding the site... with a personal crypt! He recently submitted an application to build a burial place on the grounds of his estate. (via Rolling Stone)

Jaime Lynn Spears Not Going on Book Tour

Jaime Lynn Spears has been doing interviews ahead of the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and it's been causing a rift between her and her sister Britney. Now it looks like Jamie Lynn won't be doing her planned book tour, meet and greets or any other press, as she would rather spend that time with her kids. (via TMZ)

Average Person Loses 26 Days Each Year to Wasted Time

A new study found that an average of 26 days are lost each year to wasted time. This includes things such as standing in line, waiting on hold on the phone, sitting in traffic and scrolling on social media. (via Study Finds)

Gayle Sings Acoustic Version of 'ABCDEFU': Watch

Gayle has taken the world by storm with her latest hit, "ABCDEFU." Recently, she sang an acoustic version of the single. Watch below: