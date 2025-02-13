Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes Struggling Mentally in Prison: ‘Hell and Torture’

Elizabeth Holmes says her new life behind bars is "hell and torture."

In a rare interview, the former Theranos CEO opened up about prison life and her daily mental and emotional struggles.

"Human beings are not made to be in cells. It goes so far beyond understanding. I’m trying really hard not to tear up right now. I’m trying to grow, as every moment matters," Holmes, who was convicted of fraud, told People.



Holmes' husband, Billy Evans, and their two kids—William, 3, and Invicta, 2—are allowed to visit on weekends.

However, conjugal visits are not permitted where Holmes is currently incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

"The people I love the most have to walk away as I stand here, a prisoner, and my reality sinks in," she told People.

The 41-year-old also revealed she is permitted 300 minutes of phone time each month, though she often waits in line for hours for a chance to speak to her loved ones back home.

Holmes was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud when the value of her tech start-up, Theranos, plummeted after it was revealed the company's blood testing technology was a lie.

The SEC charged Holmes and her ex-boyfriend/former partner Sunny Balwani in 2018. Balwani was sentenced to 13 years behind bars while Holmes was sentenced to 11.



Holmes' sentence has since been reduced to nine years for good behavior, two of which she has already served.

As of 2025, Holmes still maintains her innocence but admits there are things she would have "done differently" regarding Theranos.

"I’m not the same person I was back then. It’s surreal. People who have never met me believe so strongly about me. They don’t understand who I am. It forces you to spend a lot of time questioning belief and hoping the truth will prevail. I am walking by faith and, ultimately, the truth," Holmes shared.

