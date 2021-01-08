Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the new richest person in the world, Lil Nas X's new book and more, below.

Elon Musk Is Officially the Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk has officially dethroned Jeff Bezos' three year reign as the richest person in the world. Thanks to a 4.8 percent increase in Tesla's share price on Thursday, Musk now has a net worth of $188.5 billion, which is $1.5 billion more than Bezos. (via People)

Buy Lil Nas X's New Book So He Can Pay His Rent

On Tuesday, Lil Nas X released his first ever children's book, C Is for Country, which takes kids ages 3 to 7 on a journey through their ABCs. The book is already doing well, and it currently No. 8 across all kids' books. (via ABC News Radio)

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Split

It looks like Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley's relationship was short lived. In the midst of LaBeouf facing abuse allegations from his ex girlfriend, Qualley has apparently given up on the relationship. According to People, she has been receiving a lot of backlash online for being with someone accused of sexual and physical assault. The criticism must have been getting to her, and she decided to end the relationship and focus on her acting career. (via People)

Social Media Users Confuse Protester's Name With Photo Credit 'Via Getty'

A photographer posted a photo of a pro-Trump rioter carrying a podium out of the capitol and captioned it, "Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol." Hilariously, some users interpreted "Via Getty" as the photographed person's name instead of it being a simple credit for Getty Images, the database where the photo was uploaded to. (via Just Jared)

Here’s How Much Short Guys Need to Earn to Be as Attractive as Tall Guys

A study done back in 2006 has resurfaced and it has people up in arms, especially men. The premise of this study claims that your wealth needs to overcompensate for your lack of height. The main question asked is: how much money do short men have to make in order to be considered as attractive as a tall man? (via WPST)