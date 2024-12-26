Did Ozempic Play a Role in Elon Musk’s Weight Loss?

Elon Musk has many speculating that he has used Ozempic to lose weight.

The owner of X posted on the platform on Wednesday (Dec. 25). In his post, he shared a picture of him wearing a Santa outfit where he looked slimmer. However, it was his caption that sparked speculation that he was on the weight loss drug Ozempic.

"Ozempic Santa," he captioned the post.

However Musk went on to clarify that he was not on Ozempic, rather he used the drug Mounjaro, which is a medication that is similar to Ozempic.

"Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it," he said in a separate tweet.

READ MORE: Fans Slam Nick Jonas for Elon Musk Post

Musk went on to share that he did try Ozempic, but it had negative effects on him, so he switched to Mounjaro, instead to help him lose the weight.

"High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson’s," he said.

"Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective," Musk added.

Musk is not the first celebrity to give a weight loss drug a try. Kelly Clarkson set the record straight on rumors that she used the drug to lose weight. In May 2024, Clarkson revealed that she had indeed been taking a weight loss drug, but that it was not Ozempic.

On an episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said that she has lost "a lot" of weight, but noted that it was not Ozempic.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad.Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not," she added.