Eminem’s Ariana Grande Lyrics About the Manchester Bombing Face Backlash

Eminem's new song lyrics about Ariana Grande are facing backlash for making light of the 2017 Manchester concert bombing.

In the newly-released track "Unaccommodating," which is featured on his new album Music to be Murdered By, the rapper used an insensitive lyric in which he compares himself to the terrorist who detonated a bomb outside the Thank U, Next hitmaker's concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others.

"I'm contemplating yelling ‘bombs away' on the game like I'm outside an Ariana Grande concert," he raps followed by the sound of an explosion.

Fans were quick to call the rapper out and condemn his controversial lyrics on Twitter. The public's outrage, which also included Eminem fans, even made the hashtag #EminemIsOverParty trend.

You can listen to Eminem's "Unaccommodating" for yourself, below:

As of right now, the pop star has yet to comment on Eminem's controversial lyrics but in the past, she's opened up about how deeply the tragedy has affected her and how she's been suffering from PTSD ever since.

"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever," Grande told TIME in 2018. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day."

She continued, "I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful."