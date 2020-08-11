Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest face mask drama, Cardi B's response to "WAP" video controversy and more, below!

Do Face Masks Cause Bad Breath?

According to a study sponsored by Dr. Squatch, 57% of respondents claim wearing a face mask makes them more aware of bad breath. Meanwhile, 75% of Americans say they won't even kiss their partner in the morning due to bad breath and 22% have ended relationships over it. (via Study Finds)

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner 'WAP' Cameo



Cardi B responded to public backlash against Kylie Jenner's cameo in her and Megan Thee Stallion's new "WAP" music video. After a petition to remove Jenner's cameo from the video reached nearly 65,000 signatures, the rapper explained that she included Jenner because Cardi's husband, Offset, is friends with Travis Scott, with whom Kylie has a daughter, Stormi. She also shared that she has gone to Kris Jenner for advice before. (via People)

Keke Palmer Wants To Start Millennial Version of 'The View'

Keke Palmer tweeted about the possibility of hosting a Millennial version of The View. Who do you think her potential talk show co-hosts should be?

Football Season Postponed?



Sources say the Big Ten and Pac-12 are officially postponing football season. The plan is not to cancel the season, but push it to spring 2021. (via TMZ)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby



Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby together over the weekend. The actor shared a sweet photo of the baby's hand. Meanwhile, his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger seemed to spill the beans that the baby's name is Lyla.

Rachael Ray’s Home Caught on Fire

Rachael Ray’s house caught on fire over the weekend. The lifestyle and food mogul's upstate New York Home apparently suffered major damage.

Katy Perry Dances to 'Push the Feeling On'



Katy Perry danced to "Push the Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers in a recent Instagram video. Challenged by her husband Orlando Bloom, the pop star jumped out of their car (which Bloom was driving), raised her shirt to show off her baby bump and danced to the song.