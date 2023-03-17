‘Family Feud’ Contestant Timothy Bliefnick Charged With Murder of Estranged Wife

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick has been arrested and charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

On March 13, Timothy, who competed on the hit game show in 2020, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in connection to the death of Rebecca, according to E! News.

"It was not a random act of violence. However, it is equally as important to recognize the event for what it is: an act of domestic violence," Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney in Illinois, said at a press conference, according to People.

Timothy's lawyer, Casey Schnack, told E! News that his client plans to plead not guilty.

"We've hit the ground running in preparing Tim's defense and have spent the majority of our time preparing preliminary motions with certain items of evidence we believe to be out there," Schnack said.

"We've spoken to several members of Tim's family that are standing behind him and can speak to his character. Tim maintains his presumption of innocence until a judge takes that away from him," the lawyer continued.

Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her Illinois home on Feb. 23. Fox News reports she was shot.

Though Timothy and Rebecca were still legally married at the time of her murder, the couple had reportedly been separated for at least two years.

According to Fox News, a clip recently resurfaced showing Timothy making a questionable statement about his marriage when asked, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?"

"Honey, I love you, but... 'Said I do,'" Timothy answered.

"It's a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer," Schnack told Fox News when asked about the video clip.