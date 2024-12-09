Fans Thank Taylor Swift as Historic Eras Tour Finally Wraps

After two years, Taylor Swift's massive Eras Tour – which spawned thousands of friendship bracelets and a plethora of glitter fringe – has finally come to an end.

The record-breaking, highest-grossing tour spanned multiple continents and included 149 shows in almost two full years.

The last hurrah took place across three nights in Canada in Vancouver at BC Place, ending on Dec. 8 with Gracie Abrams as the opener.

On Nov. 26, Swift posted about the impending end of the tour on her Instagram page.

"The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far," she wrote in the caption.

"We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows," she added.

Now, fans are expressing their gratitude for the extensive tour, which covered all of Swift's different eras from her debut album to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans began using the hashtag #thankyoutaylor online to share sweet messages for the pop star.

"#thankyoutaylor for the time of our lives," one fan tweeted along with a video of Swift in a glittery jacket as confetti rained down around her.

Another fan summed up how quickly it seemed like the Eras Tour flew by with the classic blinking meme.

One fan even celebrated the security guards who provided their services during the Eras Tour and lit up the floor with dance moves right alongside the fans themselves.

"Long live all the magic," someone else wrote.

