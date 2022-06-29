Fans Have Some Serious Theories About J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Solo Album

BTS' J-Hope is gearing up to release his second solo project, an album called Jack in the Box on July 15.

The project marks the rapper's first foray into an official solo album, following 2018's Hope World mixtape.

On Hope World, the concept and music represented J-Hope's signature sunny personality and vibrant aesthetic.

With Jack in the Box, J-Hope seems to be pushing new boundaries and exploring a darker side to his persona, especially with the first single, "More," out on July 1.

The concept photos depict Hobi in a much darker aesthetic with him photographed in the shadows wearing a jester's hat while the first teaser shows a mysterious key backed by a beat and J-Hope's infectious yell, "'Cause I want some more!"

Of course, ARMYs have tons of theories about what's to come on the album!

One theory referenced the shoes J-Hope wears in the concept photos.

One tweet pointed out how J-Hope's shoe represents the J in the album's title.

"[They] ALSO ARE BLACK AND WHITE FORMING A CHECKMATE. IN FACT CHECKMATE [SYMBOLIZES] AN IRREFUTABLE VICTORY SO [I GUESS] ONE OF THE 2 HOSEOK'S PERSONAS WILL WIN," the person elaborated.

"I'm fascinated by folklores and their (often dark) origins & Jack in the Box is especially so. The J is a stylized boot - a homage to Jack-In-The-Box’s true origins; a clever exorcism of a devil with the aid of an old boot," another fan wrote to start another thread about the possible inspiration behind the shoes.

Another ARMY noted, "In addition to working on the songs, [Hoseok] is said to have participated in the album concept and the overall composition of Jack In The Box. His attention to the details is just *chef's kiss*."

"The imagery used for Jack in the Box’s concept is closer to a Jester than a classic Clown. Jesters, also called “Fools,” were entertainment in medieval courts," one fan explained.

Another popular theory leads to Pandora's box.

"After she closes the box only hope is left stuck in the box and again [Hobi] wants to show [a] different side of himself compared to the bright and saturated image he normally portrays," the fan said of the Pandora's box theory.

@MoonieJoonieee said, "Thinking about the Jack out of the box as this silly outgoing persona brought on by external influences (like us the fans and what he wants to show us) what is he like when no one is looking, when he is in the box? Does Jack WANT to be in the box?"

Check out more fan reactions and theories, below: