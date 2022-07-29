Influencer Selling Erotic Photos of Pregnant Belly on OnlyFans

One influencer is taking full advantage of her pregnancy by selling exclusive snaps of her baby bump on OnlyFans, despite having already given birth.

Fie Laursen first announced her pregnancy in late 2021 and immediately started sharing photos of then-growing baby bump on her social media.

When the Danish blogger noticed that her followers were enthralled by her pregnant belly, she decided to capitalize on it and began to sell additional photos to subscribers on OnlyFans for a monthly fee of $19.

"PREGNANT & SEXY, '' Laursen's OnlyFans page reads. "I post EVERYDAY! (1 year of pregnancy content scheduled) + 2 years of content posted!"

Laursen gave birth to her son, Mateo, in early June, but she made sure to stock a cache of baby bump photos before his arrival.

According to The Daily Star, the new mom has "scheduled a year’s worth of erotic snaps and videos of her pregnant self" and plans to release them in the months to come.

Laursen stressed that profiting off her pregnancy snaps doesn't make her a bad parent, and declared she will be the "best mom ever" to her newborn son.

"I’m sure all the crooked paths I took in life before you… led me to be the best mother for you," Laursen reportedly wrote in an open letter to her son.

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and/or purchase original content.