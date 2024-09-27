First-Class Passenger Furious Over Filthy $6,300 Cabin: ‘Worst Airplane Ever’

First-class passengers are not even immune from having a grubby cabin space from time to time, and one TikTok user captured it all on camera.

The user @mondayswithmohan scored a first-class seat on Air India and was shocked by what he saw: ripped furniture, a broken entertainment system, and more.

He shared his experience in a now-viral TikTok that has gone on to be viewed more than 2.6 million times.

The user booked the flight for a 15-hour nonstop flight from Chicago to Delhi, India. In the footage titled "worst airplane ever," the user showed off his cabin. In the video, he showed off that his seat had. rip in it and that he had a cold towel. However, that was not the end of it, as he also showed dirt and mold covering everything from the headphones to the power outlet.

There was also hair in the socket and duct-taped furnishings.

"Come with me on the worst first-class cabin I’ve ever been on. Everything was ripped, ruined or had mildew on it. I understand regular wear and tear but this was next-level," he said in the clip.

He did note that the food looked "promising" only to find out they were out of 30% of the items despite there only being four passengers in first class.

To add insult to injury, the passenger claimed that the entertainment system was broke and that there was no Wi-Fi.

Air India has since gone on to refund the passenger his money, the New York Post reports.

READ MORE: This Silly ‘Singing Deer’ Is the Perfect Dose of Cuteness (VIDEO)

People in the comments section shared their thoughts on the situation.

"I flew with Air India Business class as well and it was absolute terrible," wrote one Tiktok user.

"I had a 13 hr flight with no working screens too. Worst flight EVER," chimed in another.

"Last year went by this flight. Horrible experience but coming from ND to Chicago was fine," someone shared.

"Same my experience Nov 2023 totally broken air India flight I don’t know why they have that plane in air," questioned someone else.