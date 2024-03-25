There’s One Way Around This Federal Requirement to Fly Anywhere in the U.S.

Travel requirements get stricter by the day it seems. Even if one rule is relaxed, like removing your shoes at security, another rule pops up for us to adhere to.

As most of us know by now, traveling to any place in Europe for Americans requires not just a United States passport but we have to apply for and get approved to travel there by the European Travel Information and Authorization System. According to ETIAS this applies to more than 60 countries for anyone who plans to stay in that European country for less than 90 days.

While that's important to know for everyone from globetrotters to someone planning that bucket list vacation or study abroad, it's this latest requirement just to jet around in our own country to take note of if you haven't already.

Every single one of us, no matter what state we live in, must have what's called a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, if we want to fly anywhere domestically.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

According to Boston Uncovered the REAL ID is a federal requirement and an upgraded driver's license. You know you have one already if you see a star in the upper right corner and yes they do cost a bit more.

Now there's only one way around this as an adult and that's if you want to use your United States passport in place of a REAL ID to fly domestically, especially if you don't want to deal with renewing your license right now.

To get your REAL ID just go to your local Department (DMV), Bureau (BMV), or Registry (RMV) of Motor Vehicles. According to USAGov Contact Center, the REAL ID Act was passed nearly 20 years ago and now it's time to activate it fully.

15 Times Fans Went Way Too Far Find out more about some instances and incidents when fans took their passion for a celebrity way too far. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady