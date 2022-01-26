Flying Cars Are Here… But You’ll Need a Pilot’s License

Flying cars have officially been cleared for takeoff.

Klein Vision has finally delivered the technology that fans of Back to the Future have been waiting for ever since Doc and Marty McFly flew off at the end of the hit 1985 flick.

The hybrid convertible AirCar is here and can quickly transform from a car into a plane in three minutes. (And no, it's not a DeLorean. Sorry!)

The vehicle/plane combo has received an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority after completing over 200 takeoffs and touchdowns, as well as racking up over 70 hours of test flights.

This means the AirCar is certified to fly across European Union airspace, with hopes to add London and Paris to its list of approved flyover zones soon.

The petrol-fueled AirCar can be refueled at any standard gas station. Klein Vision hopes to help travelers make the switch from the road to the sky by giving them alternative options for easy, comfortable transportation.

But is it safe? Yes, according to Klein Vision.

"The challenging flight tests included the full range of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrated an astonishing static and dynamic stability in the aircraft mode," the company said in a press release.

While we don't know when this vehicle will be made available to the public, we do know that future AirCar drivers will be required to have a pilot's license in order to operate the vehicle.

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

Take a sneak peek at the remarkable flying vehicle below: