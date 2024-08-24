Foo Fighters Taking Action One Step Further Against Donald Trump After He Uses ‘My Hero’
Really? Donald Trump and his campaign are doing it again? Why do they insist on constantly using songs and music without permission? I'm guessing it's because the majority of artists and bands don't want to have anything to do with Donald Trump.
But here we are again where Trump and his team used a Foo Fighters song at an Arizona rally on Friday, August 23 while introducing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to the stage.
When I heard the Foo Fighters song "My Hero" blasting from the speakers from a clip that popped up in my Threads feed while the rally in Glendale was still going on, I thought this isn't going to end well for the Trump campaign.
Of course, plenty of people were in agreement, commenting as well, that there's no way the Foo's allowed Trump to use their music.
I even reached out to a diehard Foo Fighter's friend of mine who's interviewed them and she starting laughing. She told me we'll all hear from the Foo Fighter's camp by Saturday morning if not earlier.
Then, I kid you not, a few minutes later, BOOM, this popped up in my Threads.
An hour later, a spokesperson for the Foo Fighters said not only did the Trump campaign not ask permission, but the band would have vehemently told them no.
Now, for that "one step further" I mentioned in the headline.
According to Billboard Magazine, Dave Grohl and the band are taking action against Trump PLUS they will donate any royalties received from Trump using "My Hero" to Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.
Here are other bands that have told Trump a big fat no to using their music and/or had to take action over the the years.
- Taylor Swift
- Beyonce
- Elton John
- Adele
- Bruce Springsteen
- Guns N Roses
- Aerosmith
- Celine Dion
- The Rolling Stones
- Neil Young
- Journey
- Linkin Park
- Nickelback
- Pharrell Williams
- Queen Estate
- Prince Estate
- Isaac Haye's Family
- Beatles
- John Fogerty
- Tom Petty Estate
- Twisted Sister
- Phil Collins
- Rihanna
- R.E.M.
- Earth, Wind, and Fire
- Creedance Clearwater Revival
- Eddy Grant
- Sinead O'Conner
- Village People
- Panic! At the Disco
- The O'Jays
- Nico Vega
- Luciano Pavarotti
- Free
- Everlast
- Green Day
Phew! I'm sure there are more, and will be more.
