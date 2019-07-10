Taylor Swift Tops Forbes 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities: See the List

Forbes released their 2019 list of the world's highest paid celebrities. Taylor Swift tops the list with $185 million. Swift previously topped the list in 2016 when she earned $170 million following her 1989 World Tour.

The list features the top 100 highest earning entertainers. BTS notably made the list, coming in at No. 43 by earning $57 million. This makes the group the highest paid boy band and K-pop act.

Shawn Mendes comes in at No. 98, the youngest person on the list at 20-years-old, earning $38 million. Sir Paul McCartney comes in as the oldest person on the list at 77-years-old, No. 62 on the list, earning $48 million.

This year features fifteen women on the list. Swift and Kylie Jenner are the only women in the top ten of the list.

The list also features married couples, with Jay-Z and Beyoncé tying at No. 20, earning $81 million each. Kanye West ranks No. 3, earning $150 million, while wife Kim Kardashian-West sits at No. 26, earning $72 million.

See Forbes' top 25 highest paid celebrities, below:

1. Taylor Swift $185 M

2. Kylie Jenner $170 M

3. Kanye West $150 M

4. Lionel Messi $127 M

5. Ed Sheeran $110 M

6. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 M

7. Neymar $105 M

8. The Eagles $100 M

9. Dr. Phil McGraw $95 M

10. Canelo Alvarez $94 M

11. Roger Federer $93.4 M

12. Howard Stern $93 M

13. J.K. Rowling $92 M

14. Russell Wilson $89.5 M

15. Dwayne Johnson $89.4 M

16. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 M

17. LeBron James $89 M

18. Rush Limbaugh $87 M

19. Elton John $84 M

20. Jay-Z $81 M

20. Beyoncé Knowles $81 M

22. Ellen DeGeneres $80.5 M

23. Stephen Curry $79.8 M

24. Chris Hemsworth $76.4 M

25. Drake $75 M

View the entire list here.