Popular Frozen Waffle Brands at Target, Walmart and More Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns

Several popular frozen waffle brands that are sold at some of the nation's top retailers have been recalled over contamination concerns.

According to USA Today, TreeHouse Foods issued a recall for its frozen waffles due to possible listeria contamination which may have occurred at one of their factories.

"This issue was discovered through routine testing at our manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario, Canada," Howard Karesh, a spokesperson for TreeHouse Foods, said in a statement.

"There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products," he added.

The FDA lists listeria as "an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The impacted waffles were sold at the following stores: Dollar General, Walmart, Target, Publix and Stop & Shop.

TreeHouse Foods is urging its customers to check their freezers to see if they have any of the contaminated waffles.

Customers are able to get a refund from the store that the waffles were purchased at.

A full list of recalled waffles can be found here.

Frozen waffles are not the only items being recalled by TreeHouse Foods as the company has also expanded the recall to pancakes and Belgian waffles, according to KIRO7.

The recalled food was shipped to all states in the U.S. and sold at Aldi, Dollar General, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, among other retailers.

An expanded list of recalled items can be found here.

TreeHouse Foods can be contacted Monday through Friday 8AM to 4:30PM CT at 800-596-2903.