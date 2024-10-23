Gaslighting Groom-to-Be Picks Girl Best Friend Over Fiancee, Gets Ripped Into on Reddit

A 27-year-old man on Reddit is being torn apart for choosing his female friend over his fiancée.

The man began his post by explaining he has been bringing his girl best friend, Addie, along during wedding planning outings with his future wife.

"Whenever my wife drags me to another shop for dresses or different decorations I always let Addie tag along because we have been close friends since we were 15 and I think that if my fiancée gets help from her friends and my sister then I can get help from Addie," the man shared.

"Now, Addie is a very open person, she lets it be known when there is something she doesn't like and I admire her for that. She has been letting my fiancée know if there are things she doesn't like about the choices she makes. My fiancée pulled me aside the other day to let me know she is upset that Addie keeps butting in as if it's her wedding. This is where I got confused. Addie never once said it was her wedding, we have very similar tastes and I can honestly agree with everything Addie was saying. I told my fiancée she was overreacting and that we should just continue shopping so we can go home, at that point I was exhausted with everything my fiancée was doing," he continued.

Recently, his fiancée told him that she feels threatened and upset by his relationship with Addie, especially after Addie told the man to stop referring to his fiancée as his "wife" since they technically aren't married yet.

"According to my fiancée, Addie shouldn't have a say in what I call her ... The following day I had asked Addie about the whole name situation and she told me it was weird for me to call someone who isn't my wife, 'my wife.' I can see where she comes from with this and I completely agree," he shared.

The other day, when his fiancée came home, she became upset again when she caught him "cuddling" on the couch with Addie watching a movie. "We were having a really good time but my fiancée was unaware of Addie's arrival and seemed to be upset that Addie was there," he wrote.

READ MORE: Woman's Mom Confesses Son-in-Law Should Have Married Sister

When she asked Addie to leave so she could start dinner and begin winding down, an argument broke out.

"My fiancée had expected me to ask Addie to leave so we could get dinner started together but I had told her I wouldn't be doing that and Addie could stay. My fiancée was even more upset and told me that Addie was always clinging onto me and she thought it was weird that she can never get some alone time with me. I told her we would do something alone together another time but she wasn't happy with this answer. She started to get agitated with me and eventually she started to cry, telling me that I was always picking Addie over her," he recalled.

When Addie started defending him, "some very nasty things were said to each other but the final straw for my fiancée was Addie calling her an insecure b---h. My fiancée blew up and screamed at Addie to exit my house. I got upset and told my fiancée she didn't make the rules in my house, because I owned the house."

The man decided to leave with Addie, who called his fiancée a "gold digger" as they left, and the two went back to Addie's house where he stayed overnight.

After the ordeal, however, the man's family and his fiancée's friends slammed him for prioritizing Addie over his fiancée.

"This morning after the incident happened, my phone was blown up with angry texts from her friends and my sister who was doing the most. My sister told me I was an a--hole for leaving her alone and that I was a bad partner for picking to go with Addie. They told me I was essentially just cheating on my fiancée with Addie but that is completely untrue. If I wanted to cheat on her I already would have, but I haven't because I only love my fiancée," the man claimed.

READ MORE: Wedding Planner Won't Plan Son's Wedding Due to Unpunctual Bride

Users in the comments section slammed the man for prioritizing his friend over his future wife.

"Your girl friend is stuck to you like a fly on a bull's arse even when you're preparing for your wedding. No person, man or woman, would tolerate what you're doing and you can't even see it," one person wrote.

"Your fiancée wanted a perfect wedding and you just wanted someone else to deal with it. She had a dream that you crushed and Addie sounds like she has a problem with your marriage not wanting you to call her your wife is a red flag. Also 'cuddled up' watching a movie when your fiancée got home would make anyone insecure and you left her after you let your 'friend' insult her. You don’t deserve to have a fiancée anymore," another commented.

"You don't deserve your fiancée. You agree with everything Addie says, Addie thinks, Addie does, just go ahead and marry her!? Your 'girl friend' calls your soon-to-be wife insecure and you just stand there and then leave with your friend? Your girl friend repeatedly insults your wife and you couldn't agree less with her disgusting behavior and words. This just shows how little respect you have for your fiancée. Go ahead and just break up your engagement, it will save your fiancée a future divorce," someone else advised.