Rachael Ray’s Recipe for Successful Marriage? ‘Huge Screaming Matches,’ Never Apologizing

Rachael Ray and her husband, musician John Cusimano, have a unique way of expressing their love: screaming at each other.

The lifestyle queen admitted on her new podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, that she and her husband often yell at each during arguments — and that's the way they like it.

“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down. John and I don’t calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do. And I don’t trust people that are too quiet," she told New York Times best selling author Jenny Mollen.

Ray explained that being "too quiet" during a heated conversation "freaks" her out.

"I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it and let’s just get it all out there," she continued.

When Mollen, who has been married to American Pie actor Jason Biggs for 16 years, asked Ray who is the first to apologize after a marital spat, Ray admitted apologies aren't a big thing in their relationship.

"I don’t know that we ever apologize to each other. Eventually I pat him on his a-- or he kisses me on the head, and that’s just sort of it. That’s the apology. It’s just sort of understood. ‘I still like your a--.’ ‘I still like your head.’ It’s kind of in that zone," the former daytime TV host said.

Ray and the Cusimano met at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2001.

The lovebirds tied the knot in Italy in 2005.