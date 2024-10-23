Man Ends 20-Year Friendship With ‘Strict’ Christian Due to Their Homophobic Views, Pressures to Join Church

A man on Reddit revealed why he deiced to end a long-term friendship due to his friend's religious beliefs.

"For the past few years my friend of over 20 years, lets call them Dave, has started to become stricter in their Christian faith. Which is of course fine, however, they also started to become more hostile towards my other friend of five years, who is gay," the man began.

"Dave believed that my other friend should go to therapy to medicate their 'gayness,' after which I got mad and told them that they cannot say those things about my friend. Dave then said that I did not understand what they meant, that I should not be friends with my gay friend, and that I should join their church," the man continued.

The two had a falling out, but reconnected a few months later, which is when Dave told the man he planned to go on a mission to "help refugees." Eventually, the pair got into an explosive argument.

"This caused us to have a discussion again about whether missionary trips are ethically good or not. I then decided to tell Dave that I believe that we have grown apart and that we should probably stop being friends as it seems like we only have discussions about Dave's religion. Dave then completely exploded and told me I would go to hell for being friends with someone who is gay. My friend group then also turned on me and told me that they would no longer speak to me until I would make amends with Dave because they believe that I should support Dave no matter what," he concluded.

Users in the comments section mostly blasted the man's friend for pushing his beliefs.

"It sounds like Dave has already broken off your friendship by being sh---y towards people you care about and trying to make you do the same," one person wrote.

"First of all, that's crazy for him to say about your friend, and your friends saying you should 'support Dave no matter what' are delusional. You can't excuse someone's behavior because of their religious beliefs or your relationship with them," another chimed in.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, right or wrong. You tried to do to Dave what Dave did to your friends. Your actions weren't wrong in isolation but were slightly hypocritical. You feel what he did was wrong and spoke up, he did the same," someone else argued.