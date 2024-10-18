Woman Tells ‘Hypochondriac’ Mom She Must Get the Tdap Vaccine to See Her Newborn

A woman on Reddit has shared why she wants her hypochondriac mom to get the Tdap vaccine in order to see her granddaughter.

"I have a newborn and my parents live 2 states away and want to come visit to see her. They are very dysfunctional and my mom has a long history of having debilitating anxiety as well as being a hypochondriac and living her life based on fear. She thinks she’s going to die if she takes any new or unknown medication or vaccine into her body," the woman began.

The woman shared that her baby's pediatrician advised that anyone being around the abby be vaccinated.

"My baby’s pediatrician said anyone who is around my newborn should have the flu shot and whooping cough vaccines (whooping cough over 65, which is just the Tdap/tetanus vaccine). My mom got the flu shot already, which is shocking in itself that she actually went through with it since she’s never had it before. Of course she is complaining to my sister about it and saying she feels horrible. She is having a meltdown about getting the tdap vaccine," the woman shared.

"My entire life all I’ve heard from her is 'the tetanus vaccine is the worst one, I couldn’t lift my arm for 3 days after and was horrible when I got it years ago.” She is now saying she “can’t tolerate the tdap so she can’t get it.' Mind you, she is saying all of this to my sister and won’t say it to my face because she is non confrontational and has communication issues. I just heard about all this last night and have not had a chance to talk to her yet.I’m trying to decide how much to push the issue," she continued.

The woman then revealed that the chance of her mom getting whooping cough is slim.

"My dad just retired so he’s also not around anymore. The risk of her giving my child whooping cough is very slim based on this. They have a long history of being flaky/unreliable so the fact that they even are planning on coming here at all and actually went and got their flu shots is out of character for them and I’m shocked they actually did it. I’m a nurse and I am strongly pro vaccinating," she concludes before asking if she is wrong in this scenario.

Users in the comments section agreed that the woman was not wrong.

"Your baby, your decision. Just calmly tell mumsy either she gets the vaccines or she doesn't see the baby. Then stand back and ignore the noise," said one person.

"Ur baby's health is the priority. It's reasonable to ask ur parents to be vaccinated, especially since ur pediatrician recommends it. Your mom's fears are understandable, but they shouldn't put your newborn at risk," someone else added.

"No It's always better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to the health of your newborn," chimed in another.

"Not at all! Your baby, your rules," wrote another Reddit user.