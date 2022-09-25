Where to Get the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton for Halloween

Are you still trying to get your hands on Home Depot's 12-foot-tall Skelly? There are options!

Despite the iconic 12-foot tall skeleton outdoor decoration being currently out of stock at Home Depot, there is hope in being able to snag the larger-than-life decor.

In 2020, the behemoth Halloween decoration debuted, which sold out. Then in 2021, the company added a similar Pumpkin Inferno skeleton which also quickly sold out. Unsurprisingly, both sold out again this year during the first initial release.

Where to Get the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton for Your Front Yard:

Home Depot exclusively sells the official "Skelly," although shorter skeleton dupes have been popping up at other competing stores.

How Much Is the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton?

Skelly retails for $299 at Home Depot with a limit of one per customer. Third-party websites like eBay and Mercari have listed him for as much as $1,000 due to the high demand.

Can the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton Go Indoors?

Although Home Depot lists the skeleton as "outdoor," some people with larger spaces have put their skeleton indoors. Another option is to pose him to sit down, making him roughly 6-8 feet tall depending on the position.

2021 12-Foot Skeleton vs. 2022 12-Foot Skeleton:

Skelly has a 4.8-star rating with over 500 reviews. Although the skeletons are the same, Home Accents did add a similar skeleton, Pumpkin Inferno, in 2021. All of the skeletons feature LifeEyes, which light up and move around.

Is the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton Sold Out?

Officially, the skeleton is sold out at Home Depot online. However, the store has mentioned that they will restock it at select stores leading up to Halloween. Customers can also get on the email notification list to alert you when they are back in stock.

If you're looking for an in-stock large Halloween item, consider the 12-foot tall hovering witch, 8-foot long spider or 9.5-foot tall werewolf.

Will the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton Restock?

According to numerous reports and Home Depot officials, there is no official date for re-stocking. Rather, signing up for re-stocking alerts through their website and checking in with your local stores will give you the best chance of being prepared for future restocks.